Right-hander Mason Thompson, coming off Tommy John surgery, agrees to 1-year deal with Nationals

WASHINGTON (AP) — Injured reliever Mason Thompson and the Washington Nationals have avoided arbitration, agreeing to a one-year contract for a salary of $770,000 while in the major leagues and $374,600 while in the minors.

Teams had until 8 p.m. EST Friday to offer 2025 contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters. Washington announced the agreement Thursday night.

A right-hander who turns 27 in February, Thompson missed the 2024 season following Tommy John surgery on March 1. He also had Tommy John surgery in March 2015 when he was a junior at Round Rock High School in Round Rock, Texas.

Selected by San Diego on the third round of the 2016 amateur draft, Thompson made his major league debut with the Padres in on June 22, 2021. He was traded to the Nationals that July 30 with minor league infielder/outfielder Jordy Barley for right-hander Daniel Hudson.

Thompson is 6-8 with a 4.53 ERA in 106 relief appearances over three big league seasons.

He had a $749,200 salary in 2024 as part of a deal that called for $339,579 if he would have been in the minors.

