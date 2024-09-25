Royals ride bullpen to 3-0 win over Nationals after Lorenzen’s early exit

Five Kansas City relievers pitched 6 2/3 innings of two-hit ball after starter Michael Lorenzen's early exit, Robbie Grossman hit a two-run double, and the Royals held on to the second American League wild card with a 3-0 win over the Washington Nationals on Wednesday night.

Royals Nationals Baseball Kansas City Royals' Dairon Blanco, right, is out at second as Washington Nationals second baseman Jose Tena, left, throws to first base to put out Royals' Yuli Gurriel for a double-play during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, in Washington. The Royals won 3-0.(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

“Throwing strikes,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro explained. “We know that’s a big key is to challenge hitters. They have good stuff. They know that.”

Michael Massey singled in a run off DJ Herz (4-9) to help lift the Royals to a second straight shutout victory after a season high-tying seven-game losing streak.

Kansas City and Detroit are both 84-74 but the Royals hold the head-to-head tiebreaker advantage over the Tigers for the second wild-card spot. The Tigers beat the Rays 7-1 on Wednesday night.

Daniel Lynch IV (2-0) worked 2 2/3 scoreless frames in relief of Lorenzen, who exited with lower body fatigue after 2 1/3 innings in his first start since sustaining a left hamstring strain on Aug. 27.

Lynch has not allowed a run in 10 relief appearances since he was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Aug. 26.

“Since he’s come back up, he’s thrown the ball exceptionally well. And that was a huge part of tonight as well,” Quatraro said.

Angel Zerpa, John Schreiber and Sam Long bridged the gap to Lucas Erceg, who completed his 13th save. That effort extended the Kansas City bullpen’s scoreless streak to 15 2/3 innings over four games, and the pitching staff’s overall scoreless run to a franchise record 26 innings.

“When it’s going Zerpa to Schrieber to Long to Erceg, I mean that’s pretty nasty guys,” Lynch said. “So I think that when guys just keep going and doing their jobs, it makes it easier.”

James Wood and Nasim Nuñez had the only hits for Washington, which fell to a third consecutive shutout defeat and has lost eight of its last nine games.

“I think they’re pressing for sure,” Nats manager Dave Martinez said. “We’ve just got to go out there and relax tomorrow and just get a good pitch to hit.”

Lorenzen cruised through the first two innings but departed with a batter retired in the third after a brief visit from the team medical staff. He threw 28 pitches, striking out two and officially issuing two walks, the latter coming on the at-bat that Lynch completed.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals: Kansas City optioned RHP Steven Cruz to Triple-A Omaha to make room for Lorenzen.

Nationals: Manager Dave Martinez confirmed that All-Star shortstop CJ Abrams has reported to the club’s complex in West Palm Beach, Florida as planned and will work out there through Sunday. Abrams was demoted from the major league team Saturday for what was termed an internal matter. UP NEXT

Left-hander Patrick Corbin (6-13, 5.58 ERA) will pitch likely his final game for the Washington Nationals on Thursday. He is the last remaining active Nationals player who was on the 2019 World Series-winning team. His six-year, $140-million contract expires at the end of the season. RHP Michael Wacha (13-8, 3.28) goes for Kansas City.

This story has been changed to correct that Robbie Grossman hit a two-run single not a two-run double.

