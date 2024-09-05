Live Radio
Pirates start 4-game series at home against the Nationals

The Associated Press

September 5, 2024, 4:02 AM

Washington Nationals (62-77, fourth in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (65-74, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Jake Irvin (9-11, 4.08 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 136 strikeouts); Pirates: Bailey Falter (6-7, 4.41 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Pirates -122, Nationals +102; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates host the Washington Nationals on Thursday to begin a four-game series.

Pittsburgh is 65-74 overall and 32-36 at home. The Pirates have the eighth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.16.

Washington is 30-40 in road games and 62-77 overall. The Nationals are 33-55 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Thursday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has 24 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs and 77 RBI for the Pirates. Yasmani Grandal is 8-for-22 with a double, two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

C.J. Abrams leads the Nationals with 18 home runs while slugging .423. Jacob Young is 13-for-33 with four doubles, a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .252 batting average, 6.93 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Nationals: 4-6, .237 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Ben Heller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Joey Bart: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Hunter Stratton: 60-Day IL (patella), Ke’Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (herniated disc), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Call: 10-Day IL (leg), Joan Adon: 15-Day IL (biceps), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

