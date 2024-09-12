Live Radio
Nationals take on the Marlins in first of 4-game series

The Associated Press

September 12, 2024, 4:00 AM

Miami Marlins (54-92, fifth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (65-80, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Thursday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Darren McCaughan (0-0, 7.40 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Nationals: Mitchell Parker (7-9, 4.43 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 122 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Nationals -181, Marlins +151; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals start a four-game series at home against the Miami Marlins on Thursday.

Washington has gone 33-38 at home and 65-80 overall. The Nationals have gone 34-57 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Miami has gone 26-45 on the road and 54-92 overall. The Marlins have gone 33-17 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Thursday’s game is the 10th meeting between these teams this season. The Nationals are ahead 8-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Garcia has 25 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 63 RBI while hitting .284 for the Nationals. Jose Tena is 13-for-41 with two doubles over the last 10 games.

Jake Burger has 19 doubles, a triple and 25 home runs for the Marlins. Otto Lopez is 13-for-40 with four doubles, a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .247 batting average, 5.62 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Marlins: 4-6, .248 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Call: 10-Day IL (leg), Joan Adon: 15-Day IL (biceps), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Derek Hill: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Calvin Faucher: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Max Meyer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vidal Brujan: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dane Myers: 60-Day IL (ankle), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (finger), Sixto Sanchez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (back), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

