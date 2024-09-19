Live Radio
Home » Washington Nationals » Nationals aim to end…

Nationals aim to end 3-game slide, take on the Cubs

The Associated Press

September 19, 2024, 4:01 AM

Washington Nationals (68-84, fourth in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (77-75, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Thursday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (6-13, 5.45 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 132 strikeouts); Cubs: Javier Assad (7-5, 3.27 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 116 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cubs -179, Nationals +150; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals aim to end their three-game slide with a victory against the Chicago Cubs.

Chicago is 39-35 in home games and 77-75 overall. The Cubs have the eighth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .243.

Washington is 68-84 overall and 32-45 in road games. The Nationals have a 48-16 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Thursday is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seiya Suzuki leads the Cubs with a .278 batting average, and has 25 doubles, six triples, 20 home runs, 57 walks and 68 RBI. Nico Hoerner is 16-for-39 with two RBI over the last 10 games.

C.J. Abrams has 27 doubles, six triples, 20 home runs and 65 RBI for the Nationals. James Wood is 8-for-38 with a double, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .295 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Nationals: 4-6, .191 batting average, 4.44 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Brennen Davis: 60-Day IL (ankle), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (finger), Julian Merryweather: 15-Day IL (knee), Ben Brown: 60-Day IL (neck), Luke Little: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hayden Wesneski: 15-Day IL (forearm), Colten Brewer: 60-Day IL (hand), Yency Almonte: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Nationals: Luis Garcia: day-to-day (wrist), Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Call: 10-Day IL (leg), Joan Adon: 15-Day IL (biceps), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up