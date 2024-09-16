Live Radio
Mets host the Nationals in first of 3-game series

The Associated Press

September 16, 2024, 4:01 AM

Washington Nationals (68-81, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (81-68, third in the NL East)

New York; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Jake Irvin (10-12, 4.19 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 145 strikeouts); Mets: Sean Manaea (11-5, 3.35 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 171 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mets -188, Nationals +157; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the Washington Nationals on Monday to begin a three-game series.

New York has a 40-34 record in home games and an 81-68 record overall. Mets hitters are batting a collective .247, which ranks sixth in the NL.

Washington has a 68-81 record overall and a 32-42 record in road games. Nationals hitters have a collective .311 on-base percentage, the eighth-ranked percentage in the NL.

The teams play Monday for the 11th time this season. The Mets lead the season series 8-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso has 30 doubles, 32 home runs and 81 RBI while hitting .241 for the Mets. Jose Iglesias is 12-for-35 with two doubles over the last 10 games.

C.J. Abrams leads the Nationals with 20 home runs while slugging .427. Jose Tena is 14-for-40 with three doubles, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .216 batting average, 3.06 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Nationals: 6-4, .241 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Mets: Francisco Lindor: day-to-day (back), Jeff McNeil: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dedniel Nunez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (hand), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (calf), Christian Scott: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

Nationals: C.J. Abrams: day-to-day (shoulder), Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Call: 10-Day IL (leg), Joan Adon: 15-Day IL (biceps), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

