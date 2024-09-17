Mets bring 1-0 series advantage over Nationals into game 2

Washington Nationals (68-82, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (82-68, second in the NL East) New York;…

Washington Nationals (68-82, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (82-68, second in the NL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Mitchell Parker (7-9, 4.24 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 127 strikeouts); Mets: Tylor Megill (3-5, 4.48 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mets -164, Nationals +138; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets take a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Washington Nationals.

New York has a 41-34 record in home games and an 82-68 record overall. The Mets are 43-16 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Washington has a 68-82 record overall and a 32-43 record on the road. The Nationals are 51-12 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Tuesday’s game is the 12th time these teams square off this season. The Mets have a 9-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 32 home runs while slugging .464. Jose Iglesias is 14-for-36 with two doubles and two RBI over the past 10 games.

C.J. Abrams has 27 doubles, six triples and 20 home runs while hitting .239 for the Nationals. Joey Gallo is 2-for-29 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .211 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Nationals: 6-4, .227 batting average, 3.23 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Mets: Francisco Lindor: day-to-day (back), Jeff McNeil: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dedniel Nunez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (hand), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (calf), Christian Scott: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

Nationals: C.J. Abrams: day-to-day (shoulder), Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Call: 10-Day IL (leg), Joan Adon: 15-Day IL (biceps), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

