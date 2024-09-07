Vargas’ two-run double in the ninth rallies Nationals past Pirates 8-6 for doubleheader sweep

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ildemaro Vargas hit a two-run double off Aroldis Chapman in Washington’s four-run ninth inning, and the Nationals…

The Nationals won 5-3 in the first game. DJ Herz pitched five hitless innings and fellow rookie Dylan Crews homered.

Washington put together a two-out rally against Chapman (5-5) in the second game. James Wood singled in Drew Millas to get the Nationals within one.

With runners on second and third, Vargas was sent up to hit for Luis García Jr. With the Nationals down to their last strike, Vargas hit a sinking liner into right field that bounced off the glove of a diving Connor Joe.

Vargas scored on Keibert Ruiz’s double as Chapman blew his fifth save in 11 chances this season.

“I didn’t play in the first game or the second game, but I kept myself prepared and stayed ready,” Vargas said through a translator. “I knew the Pirates had several lefties in the bullpen and the opportunity might be there, and I was called upon and I was very happy to get the job done.”

Chapman has been part of a closer-by-committee approach by the Pirates since David Bednar was removed from the role last week.

“He was a big part of our bullpen and has been a big part,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said of Chapman, a six-time All-Star. “We’ve got to get him to a point where he’s right and executing because when he’s right, I think we’ve seen he’s been really elite.”

Robert Garcia (3-5) got two outs for the win, and Kyle Finnegan notched his second save of the day and 36th of the season by working a 1-2-3 ninth.

Finnegan was one of four Nationals relievers who pitched in both games of the doubleheader.

“I think it’s more mental than physical,” right-hander Derek Law said of pitching twice in one day. “We take a lot of our appearances and innings pitched out of the bullpen. As a group, we pride ourselves on being ready.”

Rookie Andres Chaparro had three hits, including his fourth homer, and three RBIs for the Nationals, who won for the sixth time in eight games. Ruiz also had three hits.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa had three hits for Pittsburgh, including a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning. Bryan Reynolds then made it 6-4 when he drove in Joey Bart with a fielder’s choice.

Pirates starter Mitch Keller pitched six innings of two-run ball. He struck out eight and walked none.

Keller was 1-4 with a 7.46 ERA in his previous five starts.

Nationals rookie left-hander Mitchell Parker was touched for four runs and six hits in 3 1/3 innings.

Herz (3-7) was lifted after 87 pitches in the opener. The left-hander struck out five and walked three in his first win since Aug. 3.

Manager Dave Martinez did not want to push Herz any further. Herz has thrown a combined 114 1/3 innings between the majors and minors this season, a career-high for the 23-year-old.

“I totally understand, and I agree with it,” Herz said of being removed from the game. “I just keep pitching as long as they keep me out there and then we go from there. I understand what they are doing.”

Crews hit a solo drive in the second against Luis Ortiz (6-5) for his third homer since being called up from Triple-A Rochester last month. The No. 2 pick in last year’s amateur draft also hit a run-scoring double in a two-run sixth that lifted the Nationals to a 4-0 lead.

“(Ortiz) obviously has a great arm and you’ve got to beat him to the fastball,” said Crews, who entered the day in a 2-for-16 slump. “That’s what I was trying to do, and it felt good. It felt like, as a team, we were getting barrels on the ball.”

Robert Garcia replaced Herz and retired five straight batters before Nick Gonzales grounded a single into center field with two outs in the seventh to end the no-hit bid.

Finnegan pitched a shaky ninth inning. Gonzales hit an RBI single with one out to draw the Pirates to 5-3, but Bryan De La Cruz grounded into a game-ending double play with the bases loaded.

Ortiz allowed four runs — three earned — and six hits in 5 2/3 innings. Crews’ homer snapped Ortiz’s streak of 16 scoreless innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Nationals: RHP Trevor Williams (strained right forearm flexor) will make a rehab start on Tuesday for Double-A Harrisburg. Williams is expected to go four innings and throw 65-70 pitches.

Pirates: C Bart (strained left hamstring) was activated from the 10-day IL after being out since Aug. 26. OF Billy McKinney was designated for assignment to open a roster spot.

UP NEXT

The four-game series concludes on Sunday with Nationals LHP Patrick Corbin (5-12, 5.41 ERA) opposing Pirates rookie RHP Jared Jones (5-7, 3.91 ERA).

