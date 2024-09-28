Dodgers clinch home-field advantage throughout postseason as Phillies lose to Nationals 6-3

The Los Angeles Dodgers clinched home-field advantage throughout the postseason on Saturday when the Philadelphia Phillies lost 6-3 to the Washington Nationals, who got a three-run homer from Joey Gallo in a four-run eighth-inning.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers clinched home-field advantage throughout the postseason on Saturday when the Philadelphia Phillies lost 6-3 to the Washington Nationals, who got a three-run homer from Joey Gallo in a four-run eighth-inning.

Los Angeles and Philadelphia open the Division Series on Oct. 5 against teams that emerge from next week’s Wild Card Series.

“We haven’t played necessarily the best in the last week or so but once that postseason starts, all that’s behind you and it’s about competing in that moment, and I think we’re ready for it,” said the Phillies’ Trea Turner, who tied the score 2-2 with a two-out homer in the eighth against Jose A. Ferrer (1-0).

James Wood hit a two-run, opposite-field homer in the sixth off Zack Wheeler, who finished 16-7 with a 2.57 ERA after allowing three hits in 6 1/3 innings while tying his season high with 11 strikeouts. Wheeler struck out 224 in 200 innings.

“That’s Cy Young working for me,” Philadelphia manager Rob Thompson said, hopeful Wheeler could win the award.

Wheeler pitched six or more innings and allowed two earned runs or less in each of his last 11 starts.

“The goal these days is to come in and get 200 innings, 200 strikeouts and get some wins,” Wheeler said. “Just try to help the team the best I can. I feel like if I’m doing that then I’m helping the team.”

Washington matched its 2023 total of 71 wins.

Wood tripled leading off the bottom half against Jeff Hoffman (3-3) and scored on Keibert Ruiz’s bloop single. Dylan Crews singled with two outs and Gallo followed with his 10th homer, a drive down the right-field line.

Both benches and bullpens emptied after Bryce Harper struck out ending the eighth and appeared to be yelling with a member of the Nationals as they left the field. Harper had argued with Ruiz during the at-bat, apparently over pitch framing by Washington’s catcher.

“I think he’s a very competitive guy and he showed his emotions right there,” Ruiz said. “He tried to talk to me, like ‘Hey, throw the ball back. You’ve been trying to move the ball. I didn’t see that good. He’s got to do his job. I’ve got to do my job. He don’t have to talk to me like that.”

Alec Bohm hit an RBI grounder in the ninth.

MacKenzie Gore gave up three hits in six innings and struck out nine — including Kyle Schwarber, Turner and Harper in his final inning this season. Over his last seven starts the 24-year-old Gore went 3-1 and lowered his ERA from 4.66 to 3.90.

“Here’s a guy who can win 18, 20 games for us,” manager Dave Martinez said. “When he’s in the strike zone, he’s really good. Today, he proved that.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: OF Austin Hays (sore back) was not in the lineup and was being examined in Washington. … OF Johan Rojas (illness) remains in Philadelphia, though he could join the team on Sunday.

UP NEXT

Philadelphia RHP Aaron Nola (13-8, 3.52 ERA), 2-0 with a 0.93 ERA in three starts against Washington this season, opposes RHP Jake Irvin (10-13, 4.22 ERA) in Sunday’s regular-season finale.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.