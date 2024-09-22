Cubs LHP Shota Imanaga working on a strong finish to his impressive rookie season

CHICAGO (AP) — The very end of Shota Imanaga’s first year in the major leagues looks a lot like the…

CHICAGO (AP) — The very end of Shota Imanaga’s first year in the major leagues looks a lot like the beginning of the season for the Japanese left-hander.

That’s a real positive sign for Imanaga and the Chicago Cubs.

Showing no signs of any fatigue, Imanaga earned his sixth consecutive win when he pitched seven innings in a 5-0 victory over the Washington Nationals on Sunday. He allowed six hits, struck out four and walked none.

“He’s had a great season,” manager Craig Counsell said. “It’s been fabulous. Finishing on a strong note, continuing to pitch super well. Executing as we go, just very, very well. It’s been good from start to as we get to the end here.”

The Cubs (80-76) are closing out a disappointing year after beginning the season with playoff aspirations. But Imanaga, 31, has been a bright spot after coming over from Japan. He finalized a $53 million, four-year contract with Chicago in January.

Making a smooth transition to the majors, Imanaga went 5-0 with a sparkling 0.84 ERA in his first nine starts. He has a 2.25 ERA during his current win streak — the longest active run for a major league starter — to go along with 37 strikeouts and eight walks in 40 innings.

“Talking to Craig, talking to my teammates, they really emphasized how important it is to stay healthy, especially in September,” Imanaga said through a translator. “So that was one of the goals of mine, especially back in spring training, just being able to continue to pitch, stay healthy. And I think I was able to do that.”

Imanaga, who is 15-3 with a 2.91 ERA in 173 1/3 innings over 29 starts, made the NL All-Star team and likely will finish in the top five in balloting for NL Rookie of the Year. He likely has one more start left this year, next weekend against Cincinnati at Wrigley Field.

“Look, he’s been our best pitcher,” Counsell said. “He’s been our best player. There’s no question about it. He’s just delivered, and he’s been a huge boost for us.”

The Cubs are 23-6 when Imanaga takes the mound, and the durability he has shown has not gone unnoticed by his teammates.

“It’s his first year over here, so he’s still getting used to it,” infielder Michael Busch said. “I don’t exactly know kind of what it was like (in Japan), but I know it’s a little different just from a starting pitcher’s perspective.

“So the fact that he’s able to do that and do it so consistently like he has this year has been pretty amazing.”

