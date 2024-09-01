Live Radio
Home » Washington Nationals » Cubs bring 5-game road…

Cubs bring 5-game road win streak into game against the Nationals

The Associated Press

September 1, 2024, 4:01 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Chicago Cubs (70-66, second in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (61-75, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Jordan Wicks (0-0); Nationals: Mitchell Parker (7-8, 4.26 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 109 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cubs -126, Nationals +106; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs visit the Washington Nationals trying to prolong a five-game road winning streak.

Washington has a 61-75 record overall and a 32-36 record in home games. The Nationals have gone 16-10 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Chicago is 34-37 in road games and 70-66 overall. Cubs hitters have a collective .315 on-base percentage, the seventh-ranked percentage in the NL.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Abrams has 26 doubles, six triples and 18 home runs for the Nationals. Andres Chaparro is 9-for-36 with four doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Seiya Suzuki leads the Cubs with a .274 batting average, and has 21 doubles, six triples, 19 home runs, 43 walks and 64 RBI. Miguel Amaya is 14-for-35 with two home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .272 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Cubs: 8-2, .301 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Alex Call: 10-Day IL (leg), Joan Adon: 15-Day IL (biceps), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Williams: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Julian Merryweather: 15-Day IL (knee), Ben Brown: 60-Day IL (neck), Luke Little: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hayden Wesneski: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jordan Wicks: 60-Day IL (oblique), Colten Brewer: 60-Day IL (hand), Yency Almonte: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up