Cubs bring 5-game road win streak into game against the Nationals

Chicago Cubs (70-66, second in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (61-75, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Jordan Wicks (0-0); Nationals: Mitchell Parker (7-8, 4.26 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 109 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cubs -126, Nationals +106; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs visit the Washington Nationals trying to prolong a five-game road winning streak.

Washington has a 61-75 record overall and a 32-36 record in home games. The Nationals have gone 16-10 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Chicago is 34-37 in road games and 70-66 overall. Cubs hitters have a collective .315 on-base percentage, the seventh-ranked percentage in the NL.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Abrams has 26 doubles, six triples and 18 home runs for the Nationals. Andres Chaparro is 9-for-36 with four doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Seiya Suzuki leads the Cubs with a .274 batting average, and has 21 doubles, six triples, 19 home runs, 43 walks and 64 RBI. Miguel Amaya is 14-for-35 with two home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .272 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Cubs: 8-2, .301 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Alex Call: 10-Day IL (leg), Joan Adon: 15-Day IL (biceps), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Williams: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Julian Merryweather: 15-Day IL (knee), Ben Brown: 60-Day IL (neck), Luke Little: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hayden Wesneski: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jordan Wicks: 60-Day IL (oblique), Colten Brewer: 60-Day IL (hand), Yency Almonte: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (forearm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

