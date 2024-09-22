Live Radio
Home » Washington Nationals » Chicago Cubs and Washington…

Chicago Cubs and Washington Nationals meet in game 4 of series

The Associated Press

September 22, 2024, 4:01 AM

Washington Nationals (69-86, fourth in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (79-76, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Jake Irvin (10-12, 4.07 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 150 strikeouts); Cubs: Shota Imanaga (14-3, 3.03 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 170 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cubs -195, Nationals +162; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs host the Washington Nationals, leading the series 2-1.

Chicago is 79-76 overall and 41-36 at home. The Cubs have gone 33-10 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Washington has a 33-47 record on the road and a 69-86 record overall. The Nationals have a 14-22 record in games decided by one run.

The matchup Sunday is the seventh time these teams square off this season. The Cubs hold a 5-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Hoerner has 32 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 43 RBI while hitting .269 for the Cubs. Seiya Suzuki is 15-for-39 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Luis Garcia has 25 doubles, a triple and 16 home runs for the Nationals. Jose Tena is 10-for-38 with a double, a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 4-6, .280 batting average, 5.01 ERA, even run differential

Nationals: 4-6, .213 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Isaac Paredes: day-to-day (wrist), Jordan Wicks: 15-Day IL (oblique), Brennen Davis: 60-Day IL (ankle), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (finger), Julian Merryweather: 15-Day IL (knee), Ben Brown: 60-Day IL (neck), Luke Little: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Colten Brewer: 60-Day IL (hand), Yency Almonte: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Nationals: Joan Adon: 60-Day IL (biceps), Alex Call: 10-Day IL (leg), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up