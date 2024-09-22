Chicago Cubs and Washington Nationals meet in game 4 of series

Washington Nationals (69-86, fourth in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (79-76, second in the NL Central) Chicago; Sunday, 2:20…

Washington Nationals (69-86, fourth in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (79-76, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Jake Irvin (10-12, 4.07 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 150 strikeouts); Cubs: Shota Imanaga (14-3, 3.03 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 170 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cubs -195, Nationals +162; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs host the Washington Nationals, leading the series 2-1.

Chicago is 79-76 overall and 41-36 at home. The Cubs have gone 33-10 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Washington has a 33-47 record on the road and a 69-86 record overall. The Nationals have a 14-22 record in games decided by one run.

The matchup Sunday is the seventh time these teams square off this season. The Cubs hold a 5-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Hoerner has 32 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 43 RBI while hitting .269 for the Cubs. Seiya Suzuki is 15-for-39 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Luis Garcia has 25 doubles, a triple and 16 home runs for the Nationals. Jose Tena is 10-for-38 with a double, a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 4-6, .280 batting average, 5.01 ERA, even run differential

Nationals: 4-6, .213 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Isaac Paredes: day-to-day (wrist), Jordan Wicks: 15-Day IL (oblique), Brennen Davis: 60-Day IL (ankle), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (finger), Julian Merryweather: 15-Day IL (knee), Ben Brown: 60-Day IL (neck), Luke Little: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Colten Brewer: 60-Day IL (hand), Yency Almonte: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Nationals: Joan Adon: 60-Day IL (biceps), Alex Call: 10-Day IL (leg), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

