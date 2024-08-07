Live Radio
Washington Nationals host the San Francisco Giants Wednesday

The Associated Press

August 7, 2024, 4:00 AM

San Francisco Giants (57-58, fourth in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (52-62, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Wednesday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Blake Snell (1-3, 4.29 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 72 strikeouts); Nationals: Jake Irvin (8-9, 3.56 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 115 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Giants -161, Nationals +137; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals host the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday.

Washington is 52-62 overall and 26-29 at home. The Nationals have gone 26-48 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

San Francisco has a 24-35 record on the road and a 57-58 record overall. The Giants have a 22-8 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Wednesday is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Nationals have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Garcia has 19 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 53 RBI while hitting .289 for the Nationals. James Wood is 15-for-35 with two doubles, three triples and a home run over the last 10 games.

Heliot Ramos has 13 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 54 RBI while hitting .287 for the Giants. Matt Chapman is 14-for-39 with four doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .296 batting average, 6.17 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Giants: 7-3, .248 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Jordan Weems: 15-Day IL (shin), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Williams: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (wrist), Wilmer Flores: 10-Day IL (knee), Keaton Winn: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

