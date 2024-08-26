Top prospect Dylan Crews debuts for Nationals as next step in Washington’s rebuild

The 22-year-old Crews, the No. 3-ranked prospect in baseball, was recalled by the Nationals on Monday and made his major league debut against the New York Yankees.

Dylan Crews, the second overall pick in the Major League Baseball draft, departs after a media availability at Nationals Park, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(AP/Alex Brandon) Dylan Crews, the second overall pick in the Major League Baseball draft, departs after a media availability at Nationals Park, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(AP/Alex Brandon) WASHINGTON (AP) — Dylan Crews drove past the Washington Monument and the memorials on the National Mall on the way to his first day of work as a major league player.

The Washington Nationals hope Crews will become the newest attraction in the nation’s capital.

The 22-year-old Crews, the No. 3-ranked prospect in baseball, was recalled by the Nationals on Monday and made his major league debut against the New York Yankees.

“It’s pretty awesome,” Crews said hours before the game. “This is going to be my job every day. I am going to a major league stadium and this is going to be my job. It’s kind of hard to wrap your head around. It’s going to be awesome to wake up every day and see all the monuments and the White House. I haven’t been there yet. So hopefully I’ll go there one day. It’s pretty awesome to be here in the nation’s capital.”

Manager Dave Martinez put Crews in right field and in the second spot in the batting order, between two players the Nationals hope will be part of their core for years to come: All-Star shortstop CJ Abrams and rookie left fielder James Wood.

“We are facing a left-handed pitcher,” Martinez said. “It just makes sense to put him between Abrams and Wood. Kind of exciting to see those three together. We have been waiting a little while but I really believe that this is another piece to the puzzle and to our future. I am excited for the kid and his family. We are all excited here. Nationals fans should be excited.”

In his first at-bat, Crews hit a routine fly to Yankees star right fielder Juan Soto — who began his career with Washington and helped the Nationals win the 2019 World Series before being traded away. Crews finished 0 for 3 with a walk and a strikeout in Washington’s 5-2 loss.

“It was an awesome feeling to go out there for the first time and compete with the guys,” Crews said. “Obviously, we didn’t end up winning today, but tomorrow we’re going to come out swinging.”

The Nationals’ decision to call up Crews was first reported on Friday, allowing anticipation to build, and after the team selected his contract Monday morning, it blasted an email to fans announcing a promotional T-shirt giveaway tied to his debut.

Crews was the No. 2 overall pick in the amateur draft last summer — one spot behind his LSU teammate, right-hander Paul Skenes, who was the NL starter in this year’s All-Star Game for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Nationals hope Crews will be a crucial component of a rebuild that began in 2021, less than two years after their World Series title, and help them contend next season. He joins Wood and speedy center fielder Jacob Young in what could become a dynamic outfield.

In 100 minor league games this season, Crews batted .270 with 21 doubles, six triples, 13 home runs, 68 RBIs and 25 stolen bases. He got the news of his promotion from Matt Lecroy, the manager at Triple-A Rochester.

“(Lecroy was) talking about pillars, how the pillar holds up a house. He asked somebody who he thinks is a pillar on our team. And he goes, ‘I think Dylan’s a pillar. He likes to win. He plays hard. he plays with a little chip on his shoulder.’ And (Lecroy) said, you know, you are right. That’s why he is going to the big leagues. It was a pretty cool moment,” Crews said.

Crews had been hot with Rochester since Aug. 3, batting .309 (21 for 68) and slugging .529 over the past 16 games.

He drove through Williamsport, Pennsylvania, on his way to his new home with the Nationals. That’s where the Little League team from his hometown of Lake Mary, Florida, won the Little League World Series championship on Sunday.

“That is where it all started right there,” Crews said. “It’s like a little circle coming around. We drove right through Williamsport on our way here. It’s kind of where I started Little League. Lake Mary ended up winning it. It was kind of a cool moment and now we are here obviously. I am very happy that they won it and congratulations to them.”

Crews also reflected on those who’ve helped him realize his dream.

“I’m forever thankful,” he said. “It makes you think about your family and all the sacrifices that it’s taken for me to get to this point.”

