Rockies play the Nationals leading series 1-0

Colorado Rockies (47-79, fifth in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (56-70, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Wednesday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Tanner Gordon (0-4, 7.00 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Nationals: Mitchell Parker (6-7, 4.44 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 98 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Nationals -165, Rockies +138; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Washington Nationals.

Washington is 56-70 overall and 28-33 at home. The Nationals have a 43-25 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Colorado has an 18-46 record on the road and a 47-79 record overall. Rockies hitters have a collective .399 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the NL.

Wednesday’s game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keibert Ruiz has 12 doubles and 12 home runs for the Nationals. Alex Call is 13-for-42 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Mike Toglia is fifth on the Rockies with 32 extra base hits (nine doubles, three triples and 20 home runs). Brendan Rodgers is 12-for-40 with two doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .245 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Rockies: 5-5, .269 batting average, 5.57 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Derek Law: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Williams: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Victor Vodnik: day-to-day (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Dakota Hudson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Feltner: 15-Day IL (shoulder), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

