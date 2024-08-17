Phillies take on the Nationals after Turner’s 4-hit game

Washington Nationals (55-68, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (72-50, first in the NL East) Philadelphia; Saturday, 6:05…

Washington Nationals (55-68, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (72-50, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 6:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: MacKenzie Gore (7-10, 4.50 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 130 strikeouts); Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (8-8, 3.63 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 104 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Phillies -205, Nationals +170; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Washington Nationals after Trea Turner had four hits on Friday in a 3-2 win over the Nationals.

Philadelphia is 41-22 at home and 72-50 overall. Phillies pitchers have a collective 3.72 ERA, which ranks second in MLB play.

Washington is 55-68 overall and 27-36 on the road. The Nationals have a 26-17 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams meet Saturday for the ninth time this season. The Phillies are up 7-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Bohm leads the Phillies with a .296 batting average, and has 43 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs, 36 walks and 84 RBI. Turner is 13-for-45 with five RBI over the past 10 games.

C.J. Abrams leads the Nationals with 48 extra base hits (25 doubles, six triples and 17 home runs). Keibert Ruiz is 10-for-36 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .286 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Nationals: 4-6, .275 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (back), Luis Ortiz: 60-Day IL (ankle), Spencer Turnbull: 15-Day IL (back), Dylan Covey: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Nationals: Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Williams: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.