Phillies play the Nationals after Wilson hit for the cycle

Washington Nationals (55-67, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (71-50, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (2-12, 5.98 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 97 strikeouts); Phillies: Aaron Nola (11-6, 3.60 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 138 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Phillies -278, Nationals +222; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies meet the Washington Nationals after Weston Wilson hit for the cycle against the Nationals on Thursday.

Philadelphia has a 40-22 record in home games and a 71-50 record overall. The Phillies have the fifth-best team batting average in MLB play at .257.

Washington is 55-67 overall and 27-35 in road games. The Nationals are 29-51 in games when they have given up a home run.

Friday’s game is the eighth time these teams meet this season. The Phillies are up 6-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Bohm leads the Phillies with a .297 batting average, and has 43 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs, 36 walks and 84 RBI. Bryce Harper is 14-for-40 with a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

C.J. Abrams has 25 doubles, six triples and 17 home runs for the Nationals. Alex Call is 16-for-44 with five doubles and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .278 batting average, 5.23 ERA, even run differential

Nationals: 4-6, .262 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (back), Luis Ortiz: 60-Day IL (ankle), Spencer Turnbull: 15-Day IL (back), Dylan Covey: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Nationals: Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Williams: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

