Nationals visit the Phillies to start 4-game series

The Associated Press

August 15, 2024, 4:00 AM

Washington Nationals (55-66, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (70-50, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Mitchell Parker (6-6, 3.83 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 92 strikeouts); Phillies: Zack Wheeler (11-5, 2.78 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 156 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Phillies -278, Nationals +225; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the Washington Nationals on Thursday to open a four-game series.

Philadelphia has a 39-22 record at home and a 70-50 record overall. The Phillies rank fifth in the NL with 146 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Washington has a 55-66 record overall and a 27-34 record on the road. The Nationals have a 40-8 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Thursday’s game is the seventh meeting between these teams this season. The Phillies have a 5-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Bohm leads the Phillies with a .297 batting average, and has 43 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 36 walks and 81 RBI. Bryce Harper is 15-for-40 with two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Luis Garcia has a .291 batting average to lead the Nationals, and has 20 doubles, a triple and 14 home runs. Alex Call is 16-for-42 with seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .262 batting average, 5.02 ERA, outscored by four runs

Nationals: 5-5, .269 batting average, 3.33 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Phillies: Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (back), Luis Ortiz: 60-Day IL (ankle), Spencer Turnbull: 15-Day IL (back), Dylan Covey: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Nationals: Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Williams: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

