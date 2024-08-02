Nationals take on the Brewers in first of 3-game series

Milwaukee Brewers (61-47, first in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (49-60, fourth in the NL East) Washington; Friday, 6:45…

Milwaukee Brewers (61-47, first in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (49-60, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Friday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Frankie Montas (4-8, 5.01 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 78 strikeouts); Nationals: Jake Irvin (8-8, 3.44 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 111 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Brewers -120, Nationals +100; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals begin a three-game series at home against the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday.

Washington has gone 23-27 in home games and 49-60 overall. The Nationals have a 10-16 record in games decided by one run.

Milwaukee has a 61-47 record overall and a 30-26 record in road games. The Brewers rank 10th in the NL with 111 total home runs, averaging 1.0 per game.

The teams meet Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Garcia has a .276 batting average to lead the Nationals, and has 18 doubles, a triple and 11 home runs. Juan Yepez is 12-for-40 with a home run and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

William Contreras has 26 doubles, a triple and 11 home runs for the Brewers. Jackson Chourio is 16-for-41 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 3-7, .253 batting average, 6.72 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Brewers: 5-5, .248 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Jordan Weems: 15-Day IL (shin), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Williams: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Trevor Megill: 15-Day IL (back), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (flexor), Bryan Hudson: 15-Day IL (oblique), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (elbow), Christian Yelich: 10-Day IL (back), Oliver Dunn: 60-Day IL (back), Enoli Paredes: 15-Day IL (forearm), D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (knee), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

