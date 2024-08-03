Nationals take home losing streak into matchup with the Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers (62-47, first in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (49-61, fourth in the NL East) Washington; Saturday, 4:05…

Milwaukee Brewers (62-47, first in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (49-61, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Aaron Civale (2-7, 5.08 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 105 strikeouts); Nationals: DJ Herz (1-4, 4.79 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Brewers -131, Nationals +111; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals host the Milwaukee Brewers looking to break their four-game home slide.

Washington is 23-28 in home games and 49-61 overall. Nationals hitters have a collective .310 on-base percentage, the eighth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Milwaukee has a 31-26 record in road games and a 62-47 record overall. The Brewers have the second-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .331.

The teams play Saturday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Abrams has 16 home runs, 33 walks and 54 RBI while hitting .256 for the Nationals. Juan Yepez is 13-for-40 with five doubles, a home run and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

William Contreras has 26 doubles, a triple and 12 home runs while hitting .281 for the Brewers. Jackson Chourio is 14-for-41 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 2-8, .252 batting average, 7.34 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

Brewers: 5-5, .250 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Jordan Weems: 15-Day IL (shin), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Williams: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Trevor Megill: 15-Day IL (back), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (flexor), Bryan Hudson: 15-Day IL (oblique), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (elbow), Christian Yelich: 10-Day IL (back), Oliver Dunn: 60-Day IL (back), Enoli Paredes: 15-Day IL (forearm), D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (knee), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.