Live Radio
Home » Washington Nationals » Nationals take home losing…

Nationals take home losing streak into matchup with the Brewers

The Associated Press

August 3, 2024, 4:01 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Milwaukee Brewers (62-47, first in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (49-61, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Aaron Civale (2-7, 5.08 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 105 strikeouts); Nationals: DJ Herz (1-4, 4.79 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Brewers -131, Nationals +111; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals host the Milwaukee Brewers looking to break their four-game home slide.

Washington is 23-28 in home games and 49-61 overall. Nationals hitters have a collective .310 on-base percentage, the eighth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Milwaukee has a 31-26 record in road games and a 62-47 record overall. The Brewers have the second-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .331.

The teams play Saturday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Abrams has 16 home runs, 33 walks and 54 RBI while hitting .256 for the Nationals. Juan Yepez is 13-for-40 with five doubles, a home run and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

William Contreras has 26 doubles, a triple and 12 home runs while hitting .281 for the Brewers. Jackson Chourio is 14-for-41 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 2-8, .252 batting average, 7.34 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

Brewers: 5-5, .250 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Jordan Weems: 15-Day IL (shin), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Williams: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Trevor Megill: 15-Day IL (back), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (flexor), Bryan Hudson: 15-Day IL (oblique), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (elbow), Christian Yelich: 10-Day IL (back), Oliver Dunn: 60-Day IL (back), Enoli Paredes: 15-Day IL (forearm), D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (knee), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up