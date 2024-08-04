Live Radio
Home » Washington Nationals » Nationals play the Brewers…

Nationals play the Brewers with series tied 1-1

The Associated Press

August 4, 2024, 4:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Milwaukee Brewers (62-48, first in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (50-61, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Tobias Myers (6-4, 3.10 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 73 strikeouts); Nationals: Mitchell Parker (5-6, 4.31 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 84 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Brewers -136, Nationals +115; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals and Milwaukee Brewers meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Washington has gone 24-28 in home games and 50-61 overall. The Nationals have a 24-47 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Milwaukee has a 31-27 record on the road and a 62-48 record overall. Brewers pitchers have a collective 3.78 ERA, which ranks third in the NL.

The matchup Sunday is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Nationals hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Young has 15 doubles, a triple, a home run and 22 RBI for the Nationals. Luis Garcia is 14-for-38 with two doubles, a triple and a home run over the last 10 games.

William Contreras has 27 doubles, a triple and 12 home runs while hitting .281 for the Brewers. Rhys Hoskins is 9-for-33 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 3-7, .264 batting average, 7.23 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Brewers: 5-5, .254 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Jordan Weems: 15-Day IL (shin), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Williams: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Trevor Megill: 15-Day IL (back), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (flexor), Bryan Hudson: 15-Day IL (oblique), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (elbow), Christian Yelich: 10-Day IL (back), Oliver Dunn: 60-Day IL (back), Enoli Paredes: 15-Day IL (forearm), D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (knee), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up