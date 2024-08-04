Nationals play the Brewers with series tied 1-1

Milwaukee Brewers (62-48, first in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (50-61, fourth in the NL East) Washington; Sunday, 1:35…

Milwaukee Brewers (62-48, first in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (50-61, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Tobias Myers (6-4, 3.10 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 73 strikeouts); Nationals: Mitchell Parker (5-6, 4.31 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 84 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Brewers -136, Nationals +115; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals and Milwaukee Brewers meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Washington has gone 24-28 in home games and 50-61 overall. The Nationals have a 24-47 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Milwaukee has a 31-27 record on the road and a 62-48 record overall. Brewers pitchers have a collective 3.78 ERA, which ranks third in the NL.

The matchup Sunday is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Nationals hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Young has 15 doubles, a triple, a home run and 22 RBI for the Nationals. Luis Garcia is 14-for-38 with two doubles, a triple and a home run over the last 10 games.

William Contreras has 27 doubles, a triple and 12 home runs while hitting .281 for the Brewers. Rhys Hoskins is 9-for-33 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 3-7, .264 batting average, 7.23 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Brewers: 5-5, .254 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Jordan Weems: 15-Day IL (shin), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Williams: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Trevor Megill: 15-Day IL (back), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (flexor), Bryan Hudson: 15-Day IL (oblique), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (elbow), Christian Yelich: 10-Day IL (back), Oliver Dunn: 60-Day IL (back), Enoli Paredes: 15-Day IL (forearm), D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (knee), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.