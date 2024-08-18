Nationals look to stop skid in game against the Phillies

Washington Nationals (55-69, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (73-50, first in the NL East) Philadelphia; Sunday, 1:35…

Washington Nationals (55-69, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (73-50, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Jake Irvin (9-10, 3.72 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 122 strikeouts); Phillies: Taijuan Walker (3-4, 5.68 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Phillies -178, Nationals +148; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals, on a four-game losing streak, take on the Philadelphia Phillies.

Philadelphia has a 42-22 record in home games and a 73-50 record overall. The Phillies have the fifth-best team batting average in MLB play at .258.

Washington has a 27-37 record in road games and a 55-69 record overall. The Nationals have a 39-15 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Sunday’s game is the 10th meeting between these teams this season. The Phillies have an 8-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 28 home runs while slugging .482. Nicholas Castellanos is 12-for-34 with a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

C.J. Abrams has 25 doubles, six triples and 17 home runs for the Nationals. Alex Call is 15-for-45 with three doubles, a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .279 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Nationals: 3-7, .242 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (back), Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (back), Luis Ortiz: 60-Day IL (ankle), Dylan Covey: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Nationals: Derek Law: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Williams: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

