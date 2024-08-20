Live Radio
Nationals host the Rockies in first of 3-game series

The Associated Press

August 20, 2024, 4:01 AM

Colorado Rockies (46-79, fifth in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (56-69, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Tuesday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Austin Gomber (3-8, 4.82 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 89 strikeouts); Nationals: DJ Herz (2-5, 4.25 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Nationals -152, Rockies +127; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals host the Colorado Rockies to start a three-game series.

Washington has gone 28-32 at home and 56-69 overall. The Nationals have a 43-25 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Colorado has a 17-46 record on the road and a 46-79 record overall. The Rockies have gone 29-56 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

The teams square off Tuesday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keibert Ruiz has 12 doubles and 12 home runs for the Nationals. Alex Call is 14-for-44 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Ryan McMahon has 24 doubles and 16 home runs for the Rockies. Brendan Rodgers is 13-for-39 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .250 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Rockies: 4-6, .263 batting average, 6.40 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Derek Law: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Williams: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Dakota Hudson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Feltner: 15-Day IL (shoulder), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

