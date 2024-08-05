Nationals host the Giants to begin 4-game series

San Francisco Giants (56-57, fourth in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (51-61, fourth in the NL East) Washington; Monday,…

San Francisco Giants (56-57, fourth in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (51-61, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Monday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (8-8, 3.49 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 121 strikeouts); Nationals: Patrick Corbin (2-11, 5.88 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 89 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Giants -189, Nationals +159; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals host the San Francisco Giants to open a four-game series.

Washington is 51-61 overall and 25-28 at home. The Nationals have a 39-21 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

San Francisco has a 56-57 record overall and a 23-34 record in road games. The Giants have a 42-21 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Monday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Abrams has 23 doubles, six triples and 16 home runs while hitting .253 for the Nationals. Luis Garcia is 16-for-39 with two doubles, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Mark Canha has 17 doubles, seven home runs and 38 RBI for the Giants. Tyler Fitzgerald is 12-for-43 with a double, a triple and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .273 batting average, 6.30 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Giants: 7-3, .267 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Jordan Weems: 15-Day IL (shin), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Williams: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (wrist), Wilmer Flores: 10-Day IL (knee), Keaton Winn: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.