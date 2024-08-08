Michael Conforto’s two-run single keys 4-run 10th inning as Giants beat Nationals 9-5

Michael Conforto's two-run single highlighted a four-run 10th inning and the San Francisco Giants beat the Washington Nationals 9-5 on Thursday after squandering a three-run lead in the ninth inning.

Mike Yastrzemski grounded up the middle leading off the tenth against Robert Garcia (2-4). On the play, shortstop CJ Abrams threw wide to third attempting to get designated runner Jerar Encarnacion and both runners were safe. Brett Wisely’s bunt single scored Encarnacion. Patrick Bailey then dropped a bunt that Garcia fielded and tried for an out at third, but Ildemaro Vargas dropped the throw. Garcia retired the next two batters before Conforto got enough of a 96-mile per hour fastball to bloop a single to left that scored two, giving the Giants an 8-5 lead. Matt Chapman added an RBI single for the final margin.

“Honestly I think that pitch beat me and they say good hitters get jammed,” Conforto said. “He made a great pitch and I just happened to get there in time to push it over the third baseman.”

Mark Canha hit a bases-loaded double, his fourth hit of the game, that snapped a 2-all tie and gave the Giants a 5-2 lead in the top of the ninth.

In the bottom half of the ninth, Luis Garcia Jr. hit a three run homer with two out off Giants’ closer Camilo Duval that tied the game and forced extra innings.

Duval (4-1) was credited with the win.

Canha finished with a double and three singles as San Francisco (59-58) took three of four from Washington and moved above .500 for the first time since they were 29-28 on May 29.

“I think we did a great job as a group,” Canha said. “Everyone was laser-focused the whole time, eyes on the prize. This was a game we really wanted to win and we showed it.”

Garcia added a single and a stolen base and Alex Call had two hits for Washington, which committed four errors in a game that was delayed 50 minutes by rain in the top of the third inning and again for 72 minutes in the top of the eighth.

“It was good until it wasn’t,” Nationals manager Dave Martinez said. “We played in sloppy conditions and we got sloppy the last two innings.”

San Francisco loaded the bases on a single and two walks in the ninth before Canha’s double and a throwing error on the play by right fielder Call allowed three runs to score. In the bottom half, a walk, fielder’s choice and a walk brought the tying run to the plate. Ildemaro Vargas flied to right, but Garcia homered just inside the left-field foul pole on a 1-2 pitch.

“There was so many ups and downs during the course of that game,” Giants manager Bob Melvin said. “An emotional roller coaster. Canha’s big hit, Conforto’s big hit. We left some out there, but you talk about some fight, we’ve shown some fight this year.”

The Giants loaded the bases against DJ Herz with a double and two walks in the first. When Canha was called out on a 2-2 pitch, Melvin argued from the dugout and was ejected by home plate umpire Stu Scheurwater.

Herz allowed two earned runs on four hits and four walks over 2 2/3 innings.

Giants starter Kyle Harrison left with two outs in the fifth. He gave up two runs on five hits.

UP NEXT

Giants: LHP Robbie Ray (2-1, 4.40) pitches Friday against the visiting Detroit Tigers in the first of a three-game series.

Nationals: LHP Mitchell Parker (6-6, 4.06) pitches the opener of a three-game series Friday against the visiting Los Angeles Angels.

