Judge, Torres and Cortes help Yankees top Nationals 5-2 to spoil Dylan Crews’ debut

Crews, the third-ranked prospect in baseball, batted second for Washington and went 0 for 3 with a walk. He struck out with two runners in scoring position in the sixth.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Gleyber Torres hit a leadoff homer, Aaron Judge made a spectacular defensive play and the New York Yankees beat Washington 5-2 on Monday night to spoil the major league debut of prized Nationals prospect Dylan Crews.

Judge added his 1,000th career hit as New York won for the fifth time in six games, moving two ahead of idle Baltimore atop the AL East. Austin Wells and Jazz Chisholm Jr. also went deep for the Yankees to back Nestor Cortes (8-10).

Anthony Volpe had a double and two singles, scoring twice on sacrifice flies by DJ LeMahieu. Alex Verdugo also had three hits.

“Coming out of the homestand, starting the road trip, throwing an early punch there right away, that was big,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said about Torres’ home run. “He’s obviously doing a great job in the leadoff spot. I feel like that first at-bat, he’s not sacrificing aggression, but he’s also having a lot of long, patient at-bats. That was a good strike there to grab us a lead.”

Crews, the third-ranked prospect in baseball, batted second for Washington and went 0 for 3 with a walk. He struck out with two runners in scoring position in the sixth.

The touted outfielder was drafted second overall last year out of LSU.

“It was an awesome feeling to go out there for the first time and compete with the guys,” Crews said. “Obviously, we didn’t end up winning today, but tomorrow we’re going to come out swinging.”

Torres hit his second homer in two games — his first two in August — to open the first inning. His 12th homer of the year was a 366-foot line drive down the left-field line off Mitchell Parker for his second leadoff homer this season.

Torres has reached base safely in 21 straight games, one shy of the longest streak of his career set in 2019.

Wells smacked his 10th homer off reliever Tanner Rainey in the sixth. Chisholm added his 21st of the season in the eighth.

Clay Holmes worked a perfect ninth for his 28th save. The Yankees have won 42 road games this year, most in the majors.

Judge singled to right field in the ninth for his 1,000th hit, becoming the 42nd Yankees player to reach the milestone and first since Brett Gardner in 2017.

“It’s a great accomplishment,” Judge said. “It’s a blessing to play in this game long enough to get that milestone — but more work to be done.”

The star slugger also made a sensational catch against the left-center wall to rob cleanup hitter Andrés Chaparro of a home run. Judge and Torres then doubled up James Wood at first base on a great relay to end the fourth.

“Judge, we’ll call it his 52nd homer of the year,” Boone said. “He’s really good at this stuff. The night they keep him in the ballpark, he takes one back from the other side. Just a little reminder of how many other things he does well.”

Cortes (8-10) allowed one run on four hits with five strikeouts and two walks over 6 2/3 innings on 91 pitches. He thwarted the Nationals’ best chance to get back in the game by striking out the side in the sixth, including Chaparro to end the inning.

“Was able to execute down and away real well for that at-bat,” Cortes said. “I don’t think I go as long in the game as I did if it wasn’t for those amazing catches that were made out there.”

Parker (7-8) permitted two runs and five hits in four innings, striking out five.

Juan Yepez and Jacob Young homered for the Nationals, who have lost eight of 12.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: Rookie RHP Luis Gil (lower back strain) threw a bullpen Sunday. The team was still deciding whether his next step will be live batting practice or a rehab game. … RHP Ian Hamilton will throw a bullpen Tuesday. Hamilton was transferred to the 60-day injured list Monday when New York claimed OF Duke Ellis off waivers from the Seattle Mariners, but Boone said that was “just a formality” and “doesn’t change anything” for Hamilton. … Verdugo banged his knee on a big catch in the second, but remained in the game. He said afterward it was just a bruise and he was fine.

Nationals: RHP Josiah Gray (Tommy John surgery) said he will be able to remove his elbow brace in the next seven to 10 days. Gray is on track to return in August 2025. … Washington manager Dave Martinez did not attend the postgame news conference. A club spokesperson said Martinez was not feeling well.

UP NEXT

Yankees RHP Gerrit Cole (5-2, 3.72 ERA) faces Nationals LHP Patrick Corbin (3-12, 5.73) on Tuesday night.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.