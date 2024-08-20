Gomber pitches 7 strong innings, Rockies hold on to beat Nationals 3-1

Austin Gomber gave up one run and three hits in seven innings, Ryan McMahon had two hits and drove in a run and the Colorado Rockies beat the Washington Nationals 3-1.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Austin Gomber gave up one run and three hits in seven innings, Ryan McMahon had two hits and drove in a run, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Washington Nationals 3-1 on Tuesday night.

Brenton Doyle and Ezequiel Tovar each had two hits and scored a run for Colorado, which has won three of its last four.

Gomber (4-8) threw 96 pitches, striking out five and walking two while completing seven or more innings for the fifth time this season.

“I thought I just had a good mix of pitches,” Gomber said. “For the most part felt like I was ahead in the count, on the attack and the defense made a lot of plays behind me.”

When rookie Victor Vodnik felt shoulder discomfort while warming up, manager Bud Black went to another rookie, Angel Chivilli, who pitched around a one-out walk and single in the ninth for his first career save.

Rockies outfielder Nolan Jones went 1 for 4 with an RBI single and a sliding catch in left to prevent a run in the eighth inning of his first game back from the injured list. He was activated Sunday and had been on the IL since July 11 with a lower back strain.

“I’m sure he feels good about tonight,” manager Bud Black said. “It’s been awhile for him to make a big contribution both ways. That was a big hit for us. Then a nice catch there.”

CJ Abrams cut the deficit to 3-1 when he led off the sixth with a homer but the Nationals were held to five hits and have lost five of their last six games. Abrams struck out in his other three at-bats.

“We’ve just got to swing at our pitch,” Abrams said. “(Gomber) threw a pretty good game. We just swung at his pitch. You can’t really get runs across when you do that.”

Washington starter DJ Herz (2-6) gave up three runs (two earned) on six hits while striking out seven and walking two in 5 2/3 innings.

Three consecutive hits, the last a single by McMahon, gave the Rockies a 1-0 lead in the first.

The Nationals put runners on first and second with one out in the fifth, but Gomber got Jacob Young on a fly to left and Alex Call on a grounder to short.

Jones’ single made it 2-0 in the sixth and another run scored in the inning on a throwing error by Nationals third baseman José Tena.

Rockies catcher Drew Romo, in his second Major League game, had his first hit and called Gomber’s strong effort.

“He executed really well,” Romo said. “He made it easy for me and we got into a good rhythm.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: Black said right-hander Vodnik will be evaluated Wednesday. … RHP Ryan Feltner (right shoulder strain) is scheduled to make a rehab start for Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday.

Nationals: 1B/OF Joey Gallo (left hamstring strain) was activated from the injured list and OF/DH Travis Blankenhorn was optioned to Triple-A Rochester. Gallo had been on the injured list since June 12. … RHP Robert Garcia was reinstated from the bereavement list and RHP Orlando Ribalta was optioned to Rochester.

UP NEXT

Colorado RHP Tanner Gordon (0-4, 7.00 ERA) opposes Washington LHP Mitchell Parker (6-7, 4.44) on Wednesday night.

