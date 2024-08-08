Giants face the Nationals with 2-1 series lead

San Francisco Giants (58-58, fourth in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (52-63, fourth in the NL East) Washington; Thursday,…

San Francisco Giants (58-58, fourth in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (52-63, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Thursday, 12:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Kyle Harrison (6-5, 4.09 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 94 strikeouts); Nationals: DJ Herz (2-4, 4.27 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Giants -127, Nationals +107; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants face the Washington Nationals with a 2-1 series lead.

Washington has a 26-30 record in home games and a 52-63 record overall. The Nationals have gone 37-14 in games when they scored at least five runs.

San Francisco has a 58-58 record overall and a 25-35 record in road games. The Giants have a 40-5 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams match up Thursday for the seventh time this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Abrams has 23 doubles, six triples, 17 home runs and 58 RBI for the Nationals. Luis Garcia is 14-for-37 with a double, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Matt Chapman leads the Giants with 19 home runs while slugging .452. Heliot Ramos is 12-for-41 with a double, a triple, three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 3-7, .281 batting average, 6.59 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Giants: 7-3, .255 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Jordan Weems: 15-Day IL (shin), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Williams: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (wrist), Wilmer Flores: 10-Day IL (knee), Keaton Winn: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.