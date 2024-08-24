Braves play the Nationals with 1-0 series lead

Washington Nationals (58-71, fourth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (69-59, second in the NL East) Atlanta; Saturday, 7:20…

Washington Nationals (58-71, fourth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (69-59, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Jake Irvin (9-10, 3.81 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 127 strikeouts); Braves: Charlie Morton (7-7, 4.29 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 127 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -180, Nationals +150; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the Washington Nationals, leading the series 1-0.

Atlanta has a 35-27 record in home games and a 69-59 record overall. The Braves have the sixth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .414.

Washington has a 58-71 record overall and a 28-38 record in road games. The Nationals are 45-26 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams square off Saturday for the 10th time this season. The Nationals lead the season series 6-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna has 24 doubles and 37 home runs for the Braves. Jorge Soler is 8-for-26 with a double, four home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Keibert Ruiz has 14 doubles and 12 home runs for the Nationals. Alex Call is 8-for-37 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .254 batting average, 2.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Nationals: 4-6, .265 batting average, 4.07 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Braves: Austin Riley: 10-Day IL (hand), Alex Jordan Minter: 60-Day IL (hip), Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (wrist), Raymond Kerr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Alex Call: day-to-day (leg), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Williams: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

