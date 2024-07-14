Willy Adames hits homer, drives in 4 runs as Brewers beat Nationals 9-3

Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames, middle, gets doused with liquid by Andruw Monasterio, left, and Jackson Chourio, right, after a baseball…

Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames, middle, gets doused with liquid by Andruw Monasterio, left, and Jackson Chourio, right, after a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, July 14, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash) Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames, middle, gets doused with liquid by Andruw Monasterio, left, and Jackson Chourio, right, after a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, July 14, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash) MILWAUKEE (AP) — Willy Adames had a homer and four RBIs, Garrett Mitchell homered for the first time in more than a year and the Milwaukee Brewers avoided a series sweep with a 9-3 victory over the Washington Nationals on Sunday.

Adames hit his 15th homer off Amos Willingham with two outs in the eighth to put Milwaukee up 9-3. He also doubled and singled twice.

Mitchell, who missed the first 84 games this season with a fractured finger, put the Brewers up 6-2 in the fourth with his homer. Adames capped the inning with an RBI single.

With the win, the Brewers avoided their first four-game losing streak of the season and go into the All-Star break 4 ½ games ahead of second-place St. Louis, despite going 3-7 in their last 10 games.

“In spring training, we knew we had a good young group, a hungry group, and we were going to compete and that’s what we’ve been doing all year,” Adames said. “That’s why we’re in first place. We’ve been in first place almost all year.”

Colin Rea (9-3) allowed two runs on five hits in 5 2/3 innings after coming on for opener Rob Zastryzny. Rea struck out seven and walked one.

“It’s not easy being a starter and then coming in after an opener,” Brewers manager Pat Murphy said. “Colin’s done it a couple times, but it’s still not easy to get in the flow of the game. But after that he settled down and pitched very well.”

Jake Irvin (7-8) allowed seven runs, six earned, on nine hits in four innings for the Nationals.

“I’ll take a look over the break and see what’s going on but he wasn’t on and he wasn’t very efficient today,” Nationals manager Dave Martinez said. “He missed location. He was pulling everything and opening up too soon. We’ll get him back on track for the second half.”

William Contreras also homered for the Brewers. His one-out solo shot in the third inning was his 11th of the season.

Washington got one back in the fourth when Lane Thomas singled to open, stole second and scored on Juan Yepez’s one-out single to left.

Milwaukee took a 1-0 lead in the first on consecutive two-out doubles by Christian Yelich and Adames.

The Nationals answered with one in the second off Rea, who relieved after Zastryzny retired the first four batters. Rea walked Yepez, who stole second and scored on Ildemaro Vargas’ two-out single.

“We want to continue to play hard, to compete and try to win the division,” Adames said. “So, we’re excited for the second half.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: RHP Devin Williams, the reigning NL reliever of the year, made his first rehab appearance Sunday at Class-A Wisconsin, striking out all three batters he faced on 14 pitches. … Veteran LHP Dallas Keuchel was designated for assignment and RHP Joel Kuhnel was recalled from Triple-A Nashville.

Nationals: RHP Willingham was recalled from Triple-A Rochester after the team traded Hunter Harvey. Willingham allowed Adames’ two-run homer in the eighth.

UP NEXT

Nationals: Open the second half of the season with a six-game home stand; three vs. Cincinnati and three vs. San Diego.

Brewers: Begin the second half with five games on the road, two at Minnesota, followed by three vs. the Cubs.

