Washington Nationals and Milwaukee Brewers meet in game 2 of series

Washington Nationals (43-52, fourth in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (54-41, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Mitchell Parker (5-5, 3.44 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Brewers: Dallas Keuchel (0-0, 4.61 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Brewers -272, Nationals +220; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals meet the Milwaukee Brewers with a 1-0 series lead.

Milwaukee is 54-41 overall and 28-16 in home games. The Brewers are ninth in the NL with 96 total home runs, averaging one per game.

Washington has gone 23-28 on the road and 43-52 overall. The Nationals have gone 8-13 in games decided by one run.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich has 11 doubles, three triples and 11 home runs for the Brewers. Rhys Hoskins is 4-for-34 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

C.J. Abrams has 21 doubles, five triples and 14 home runs while hitting .270 for the Nationals. Luis Garcia is 15-for-36 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 4-6, .229 batting average, 4.14 ERA, even run differential

Nationals: 4-6, .268 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Enoli Paredes: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jared Koenig: 15-Day IL (forearm), Oliver Dunn: 10-Day IL (back), Gary Sanchez: 10-Day IL (calf), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (flexor), D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (knee), Joe Ross: 15-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Devin Williams: 60-Day IL (back), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Williams: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

