Nats GM Mike Rizzo says he’s happy with team’s progress even as he shops Thomas, Finnegan

Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo said Friday he is happy with the progress of an organizational rebuild that began less than two years after Washington won the 2019 World Series, even though his team is a seller at the trade deadline for a fourth consecutive season.

FILE - Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo is seen during a spring training baseball workout Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo says he's happy with the progress of an organizational rebuild that began less than two years after Washington won the 2019 World Series. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)(AP/Jeff Roberson) FILE - Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo is seen during a spring training baseball workout Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo says he's happy with the progress of an organizational rebuild that began less than two years after Washington won the 2019 World Series. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)(AP/Jeff Roberson) WASHINGTON (AP) — Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo said Friday he is happy with the progress of an organizational rebuild that began less than two years after Washington won the 2019 World Series, even though his team is a seller at the trade deadline for a fourth consecutive season.

Rizzo, who built a good portion of the Nationals’ current core by dealing stars at the deadline, said Washington would listen to offers for outfielder Lane Thomas and All-Star reliever Kyle Finnegan, both of whom are under team control through 2025.

“There are a lot of teams that would really benefit from getting Lane Thomas,” Rizzo said. “He’s got as good an arm as anybody in right field. He throws out a lot of guys. He’s got power, he hits left-handed pitching and he’s good against righties.

“We’re going to do a deal that we’re comfortable with. And if we don’t, we won’t do a deal.”

The 28-year-old Thomas hit 28 homers for Washington last season but his power has dipped this year, with eight homers in 273 at-bats. He was a trade-deadline acquisition in 2021, when Rizzo got him from St. Louis for Jon Lester.

Finnegan, 32, has a 2.43 ERA and picked up his 26th save in 30 opportunities in Friday night’s 8-5 win over Cincinnati. He was a late selection to the NL All-Star team. Rizzo called him Monday to deliver the news, and Finnegan let it go to voicemail.

“I can’t imagine what was going through his mind when he got that call,” Rizzo said. “At this time of year, when my name comes on their phone, they’re ambiguous at best.”

After contending through much of the 2010s and winning it all in 2019, the Nationals (45-53) haven’t had a winning season since. The only player remaining from their championship roster is left-hander Patrick Corbin, who’s in the final year of a six-year, $140 million contract. Corbin pitched six solid innings Friday night against the Reds but is 29-66 with a 5.58 ERA since 2020.

Washington’s starting rotation, always a top priority for Rizzo, has been steadied this year by homegrown prospects Jake Irvin and Mitchell Parker, and deadline acquisitions MacKenzie Gore and DJ Herz. Shortstop CJ Abrams, acquired from the San Diego Padres in the Juan Soto deal, was an All-Star this year, and rookie outfielder James Wood has been solid since his debut on July 1.

“You can see the light at the end of the tunnel. I think the fan base can and knows what we’re doing,” Rizzo said. “You can see the progress and the process working.”

Rizzo began dealing early this year, sending right-handed reliever Hunter Harvey to Kansas City last week for for third base prospect Cayden Wallace and the No. 39 overall pick in the amateur draft, which the Nationals used to select catcher Caleb Lomavita.

The Nationals have already signed first-round draft pick Seaver King and third-round pick Kevin Bazzell. The pair took batting practice Friday in Washington before they head to the Nationals’ spring training facility in Florida.

Washington entered Friday six games out of an NL wild card spot. Asked about his goals for the rest of the season, Rizzo did not mention the playoffs.

“Play good baseball, win games,” he said. “And in the process, teach these young players how to win those close games.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.