Nationals take on the Cardinals after Wood’s 4-hit game

Washington Nationals (49-56, fourth in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (53-51, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: DJ Herz (1-4, 4.95 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 45 strikeouts); Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (8-8, 5.02 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cardinals -152, Nationals +127; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals take on the St. Louis Cardinals after James Wood had four hits against the Cardinals on Saturday.

St. Louis has gone 26-24 in home games and 53-51 overall. The Cardinals have the ninth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .309.

Washington has a 49-56 record overall and a 26-29 record on the road. The Nationals have gone 13-8 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Sunday’s game is the seventh time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Gorman leads the Cardinals with 19 home runs while slugging .418. Masyn Winn is 12-for-43 with two triples, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

C.J. Abrams has 21 doubles, six triples and 15 home runs for the Nationals. Juan Yepez is 16-for-39 with five doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, .254 batting average, 5.25 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Nationals: 6-4, .249 batting average, 5.30 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Cardinals: Steven Matz: 60-Day IL (back), Keynan Middleton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nick Robertson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Riley O’Brien: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (wrist), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps)

Nationals: Jordan Weems: 15-Day IL (shin), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Williams: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

