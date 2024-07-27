Live Radio
Nationals meet the Cardinals with 1-0 series lead

The Associated Press

July 27, 2024, 4:01 AM

Washington Nationals (48-56, fourth in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (53-50, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Jake Irvin (7-8, 3.44 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 106 strikeouts); Cardinals: Kyle Gibson (7-3, 3.99 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 102 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cardinals -169, Nationals +142; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals face the St. Louis Cardinals leading the series 1-0.

St. Louis has a 26-23 record at home and a 53-50 record overall. Cardinals hitters are batting a collective .245, which ranks eighth in the NL.

Washington has a 25-29 record in road games and a 48-56 record overall. The Nationals have gone 34-13 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams match up Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Cardinals lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Burleson leads the Cardinals with a .288 batting average, and has 14 doubles, 18 home runs, 15 walks and 60 RBI. Masyn Winn is 13-for-44 with two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Luis Garcia has 18 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 48 RBI for the Nationals. Juan Yepez is 16-for-38 with five doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .266 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Nationals: 6-4, .239 batting average, 5.20 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Steven Matz: 60-Day IL (back), Keynan Middleton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nick Robertson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Riley O’Brien: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (wrist), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps)

Nationals: Jordan Weems: 15-Day IL (shin), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Williams: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

