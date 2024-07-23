Nationals look to keep home win streak going, host the Padres

San Diego Padres (52-50, second in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (47-53, fourth in the NL East) Washington; Tuesday,…

San Diego Padres (52-50, second in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (47-53, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Tuesday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Randy Vasquez (0-0); Nationals: TBD

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Nationals -123, Padres +104; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals will try to keep a three-game home win streak alive when they face the San Diego Padres.

Washington has a 47-53 record overall and a 23-24 record in home games. Nationals hitters have a collective .309 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the NL.

San Diego is 52-50 overall and 26-22 in road games. The Padres have the best team batting average in the NL at .260.

The teams match up Tuesday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Abrams leads Washington with 15 home runs while slugging .480. Keibert Ruiz is 10-for-35 with three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Jake Cronenworth has 19 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 58 RBI for the Padres. Kyle Higashioka is 8-for-33 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .245 batting average, 5.13 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Padres: 3-7, .228 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Williams: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Wandy Peralta: 15-Day IL (aductor), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tom Cosgrove: 15-Day IL (elbow), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.