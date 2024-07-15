Nationals closer Finnegan becomes the ninth All-Star replacement and the 39th first-time selection

Washington Nationals closer Kyle Finnegan was named Monday as a replacement on the National League All-Star team for St. Louis Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Washington Nationals closer Kyle Finnegan was named Monday as a replacement on the National League All-Star team for St. Louis Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley.

Finnegan is the fourth replacement that has been named for the NL roster, while there have been five AL replacements. He also became the 39th first-time All-Star.

The Texas native is 2-4 with 25 saves and a 2.45 ERA in 41 appearances for the Nationals this year. This is his fifth MLB season.

Helsley leads the majors with 32 saves, the last coming Saturday in his first appearance since July 5. He is still taking part in the All-Star activities in Arlington.

