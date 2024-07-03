Nationals bring home losing streak into matchup with the Mets

New York Mets (42-41, third in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (39-46, fourth in the NL East) Washington; Wednesday,…

New York Mets (42-41, third in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (39-46, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Wednesday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Christian Scott (0-0); Nationals: Mitchell Parker (5-4, 3.32 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mets -132, Nationals +111; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals look to stop their three-game home losing streak with a win over the New York Mets.

Washington has a 39-46 record overall and a 17-21 record at home. The Nationals have gone 26-11 in games when they scored at least five runs.

New York has a 21-16 record in road games and a 42-41 record overall. The Mets are second in the NL with 106 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

The matchup Wednesday is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Mets hold a 5-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Garcia has 14 doubles, seven home runs and 36 RBI for the Nationals. C.J. Abrams is 15-for-35 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Francisco Lindor has 25 doubles and 14 home runs while hitting .249 for the Mets. Brandon Nimmo is 12-for-37 with four doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 2-8, .225 batting average, 5.47 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Mets: 7-3, .280 batting average, 4.16 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Williams: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josiah Gray: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: J.D. Martinez: day-to-day (ankle), Brandon Nimmo: day-to-day (forearm), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (elbow), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (knee), Sean Reid-Foley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Shintaro Fujinami: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.