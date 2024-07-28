Mets acquire outfielder Jesse Winker from Nationals for Double-A pitcher Tyler Stuart

The resurgent New York Mets strengthened their lineup for a postseason run, obtaining outfielder Jesse Winker from the Washington Nationals.

Washington Nationals' Jesse Winkler, right, grounds out for the final out against the Cleveland Guardians during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Saturday, June 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Phil Long)(AP/Phil Long) Washington Nationals' Jesse Winkler, right, grounds out for the final out against the Cleveland Guardians during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Saturday, June 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Phil Long)(AP/Phil Long) NEW YORK (AP) — The resurgent New York Mets strengthened their lineup for a postseason run, obtaining outfielder Jesse Winker from the Washington Nationals for a minor league pitcher in a trade that was finalized Sunday.

Washington acquired 6-foot-9 right-hander Tyler Stuart, who was 3-7 with a 3.96 ERA in 17 starts for Double-A Binghamton this season. The 24-year-old Stuart was selected by New York in the sixth round of the 2022 amateur draft out of Southern Mississippi.

“I can’t say enough amazing things about this team,” Winker said of the Mets. “I’m excited to be a part of it.”

Winker adds a dangerous left-handed bat to a Mets offense that’s been one of the best in baseball over the past two months. He figures to start in the outfield against right-handers, giving New York even more punch with right fielder Starling Marte on the injured list since late June because of a bone bruise in his right knee.

“Big move,” New York manager Carlos Mendoza said. “He’s going to get a lot of opportunities, especially against right-hander pitching.”

To make room for Winker on the roster, outfielder DJ Stewart was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse before Sunday’s game against Atlanta.

New York fell to 55-50, a game and a half behind Atlanta for second place in the NL East and the league’s top wild card after falling to the Braves 9-2 on Sunday for the team’s second straight loss. Since dropping 10 games behind the Braves on June 2, the Mets are 31-15. Atlanta snapped New York’s five-game winning streak Saturday behind a dominant pitching performance from rookie Spencer Schwellenbach in a 4-0 victory.

“You want to be a part of a playoff race and winning baseball games,” Winker said.

Winker hit .257 with 11 home runs, 45 RBIs and a .793 OPS in 101 games for Washington. He also had 14 stolen bases, 13 more than his previous career high, and ranked eighth in the National League with a .374 on-base percentage.

He learned of the trade Saturday night during the Nationals’ 14-3 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals — although the teams didn’t announce the deal until Sunday morning.

“It was shortly after my third at-bat,” Winker said. “Once I found out I was coming (to New York), I was extremely excited.”

Winker, who turns 31 next month, was an All-Star for Cincinnati in 2021 before a down year with Seattle in 2022 and an injury-wrecked one with Milwaukee in 2023.

He revived his career with the Nationals after signing a minor league contract in February that included an invitation to spring training. He is earning a $2 million salary this season and can become a free agent again after the World Series.

Winker was born in Buffalo, New York, and he’s enjoyed a playful back-and-forth with Mets fans at Citi Field over the years, drawing boos for waving at them following big home runs and a sliding catch to end a game. He moved to Orlando, Florida, at the age of 7 and played travel baseball with current New York slugger Pete Alonso and against new teammate Fransico Lindor.

“It was fun,” Winker said of his relationship with the New York fan base. “I think, my first couple of full seasons, I was, maybe, a little on the immature side and I had some fun. Obviously, it’s a passionate fan base and I’m excited to play hard for them.”

Winker, who took a 7:30 a.m. flight from St. Louis, was not in the lineup. He received a nice ovation from the New York crowd before striking out as a pinch hitter in the eighth.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.