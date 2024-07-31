Diamondbacks play the Nationals after Suarez’s 3-home run game

Washington Nationals (49-59, fourth in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (57-51, third in the NL West) Phoenix; Wednesday, 3:40…

Washington Nationals (49-59, fourth in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (57-51, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 3:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: MacKenzie Gore (6-8, 4.51 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 121 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (8-5, 3.70 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 86 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Diamondbacks -167, Nationals +141; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks play the Washington Nationals after Eugenio Suarez hit three home runs on Tuesday in a 17-0 win over the Nationals.

Arizona has gone 30-25 at home and 57-51 overall. The Diamondbacks have a 47-20 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Washington has a 49-59 record overall and a 26-32 record in road games. The Nationals are 36-8 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Diamondbacks lead the season series 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corbin Carroll has 16 doubles, eight triples, eight home runs and 38 RBI while hitting .214 for the Diamondbacks. Suarez is 13-for-38 with two doubles and six home runs over the past 10 games.

Luis Garcia leads the Nationals with a .277 batting average, and has 18 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 16 walks and 50 RBI. Juan Yepez is 12-for-40 with a home run and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 7-3, .280 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Nationals: 4-6, .252 batting average, 6.54 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Christian Walker: 10-Day IL (oblique), Blake Walston: 15-Day IL (elbow), Merrill Kelly: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Eduardo Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Jordan Weems: 15-Day IL (shin), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Williams: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

