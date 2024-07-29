Live Radio
Diamondbacks open 3-game series with the Nationals

The Associated Press

July 29, 2024, 4:00 AM

Washington Nationals (49-57, fourth in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (55-51, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Mitchell Parker (5-6, 4.34 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 81 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Jordan Montgomery (7-5, 6.11 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Diamondbacks -168, Nationals +141; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks host the Washington Nationals to begin a three-game series.

Arizona has a 55-51 record overall and a 28-25 record in home games. The Diamondbacks have gone 45-20 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Washington has a 26-30 record in road games and a 49-57 record overall. The Nationals are 35-13 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte has a .296 batting average to lead the Diamondbacks, and has 20 doubles, two triples and 23 home runs. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 11-for-39 with a home run and an RBI over the last 10 games.

Luis Garcia has a .276 batting average to lead the Nationals, and has 18 doubles, a triple and 11 home runs. Juan Yepez is 14-for-38 with two home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 6-4, .246 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Nationals: 5-5, .242 batting average, 5.26 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Blake Walston: 15-Day IL (elbow), Merrill Kelly: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Eduardo Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Jordan Weems: 15-Day IL (shin), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Williams: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

