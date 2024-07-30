Diamondbacks bring 1-0 series advantage over Nationals into game 2

Washington Nationals (49-58, fourth in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (56-51, third in the NL West) Phoenix; Tuesday, 9:40…

Washington Nationals (49-58, fourth in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (56-51, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (2-10, 5.26 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson (7-6, 4.85 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 70 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Diamondbacks -184, Nationals +154; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Washington Nationals.

Arizona has gone 29-25 at home and 56-51 overall. The Diamondbacks have a 28-9 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Washington has gone 26-31 in road games and 49-58 overall. The Nationals are 35-14 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Tuesday is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Diamondbacks hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corbin Carroll has 16 doubles, eight triples and eight home runs for the Diamondbacks. Ketel Marte is 13-for-35 with a double and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Luis Garcia has a .276 batting average to lead the Nationals, and has 18 doubles, a triple and 11 home runs. Juan Yepez is 14-for-40 with two home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 7-3, .259 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Nationals: 5-5, .261 batting average, 5.35 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Christian Walker: day-to-day (oblique), Blake Walston: 15-Day IL (elbow), Merrill Kelly: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Eduardo Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Jordan Weems: 15-Day IL (shin), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Williams: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

