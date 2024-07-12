Brewers host the Nationals in first of 3-game series

Washington Nationals (42-52, fourth in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (54-40, first in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Friday, 8:10…

Washington Nationals (42-52, fourth in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (54-40, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Jackson Rutledge (0-0); Brewers: Freddy Peralta (6-4, 3.95 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 124 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Brewers -219, Nationals +180; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers host the Washington Nationals to start a three-game series.

Milwaukee has gone 28-15 at home and 54-40 overall. The Brewers have the eighth-best team ERA in the majors at 3.78.

Washington is 22-28 on the road and 42-52 overall. The Nationals have gone 19-40 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Friday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Contreras has 23 doubles, a triple and 10 home runs for the Brewers. Christian Yelich is 14-for-37 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Jesse Winker has 17 doubles, 10 home runs and 41 RBI while hitting .264 for the Nationals. Luis Garcia is 14-for-35 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 4-6, .252 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Nationals: 3-7, .250 batting average, 5.20 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Joey Ortiz: 10-Day IL (neck), Enoli Paredes: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jared Koenig: 15-Day IL (forearm), Oliver Dunn: 10-Day IL (back), Gary Sanchez: 10-Day IL (calf), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (flexor), D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (knee), Joe Ross: 15-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Devin Williams: 60-Day IL (back), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Williams: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.