Nationals host the Mets on home losing streak

The Associated Press

June 5, 2024, 4:01 AM

New York Mets (26-35, fourth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (27-33, third in the NL East)

Washington; Wednesday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Luis Severino (3-2, 3.52 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 54 strikeouts); Nationals: Patrick Corbin (1-6, 5.83 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mets -143, Nationals +121; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals take on the New York Mets looking to end their three-game home slide.

Washington has a 27-33 record overall and a 10-15 record at home. The Nationals are 20-5 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

New York has gone 13-14 in road games and 26-35 overall. The Mets have hit 66 total home runs to rank ninth in the majors.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Garcia has 10 doubles and five home runs for the Nationals. C.J. Abrams is 8-for-42 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Starling Marte leads the Mets with a .276 batting average, and has seven doubles, two triples, six home runs, 14 walks and 25 RBI. Francisco Lindor is 14-for-40 with two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .256 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by three runs

Mets: 5-5, .262 batting average, 5.04 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Trevor Williams: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josiah Gray: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Edwin Diaz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Shintaro Fujinami: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Francisco Alvarez: 15-Day IL (thumb), Brooks Raley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

