Live Radio
Home » Washington Nationals » Nationals come into matchup…

Nationals come into matchup with the Braves on losing streak

The Associated Press

June 6, 2024, 4:01 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Atlanta Braves (34-25, second in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (27-34, third in the NL East)

Washington; Thursday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Reynaldo Lopez (3-2, 1.73 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 55 strikeouts); Nationals: Mitchell Parker (4-3, 3.60 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -179, Nationals +147; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals will try to stop their three-game slide when they take on the Atlanta Braves.

Washington is 27-34 overall and 10-16 in home games. The Nationals have gone 19-6 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Atlanta is 34-25 overall and 15-13 on the road. The Braves have the third-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.61.

Thursday’s game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Nationals are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Abrams leads the Nationals with 23 extra base hits (10 doubles, four triples and nine home runs). Joey Gallo is 9-for-30 with a double, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Marcell Ozuna leads the Braves with a .309 batting average, and has 12 doubles, 17 home runs, 28 walks and 53 RBI. Matt Olson is 11-for-36 with two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .257 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Braves: 5-5, .232 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Trevor Williams: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josiah Gray: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Jarred Kelenic: day-to-day (wrist), Sean Murphy: day-to-day (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Jordan Minter: 15-Day IL (hip), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), AJ Smith-Shawver: 15-Day IL (oblique), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (right elbow strain)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up