Live Radio
Home » Washington Nationals » Nationals bring 2-1 series…

Nationals bring 2-1 series advantage over Braves into game 4

The Associated Press

June 9, 2024, 4:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Atlanta Braves (35-27, second in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (29-35, third in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Hurston Waldrep (0-0); Nationals: DJ Herz (0-1, 9.00 ERA, 2.25 WHIP, three strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -168, Nationals +142; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals lead 2-1 in a four-game series with the Atlanta Braves.

Washington is 12-17 in home games and 29-35 overall. The Nationals are 21-5 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Atlanta has a 16-15 record in road games and a 35-27 record overall. The Braves have the eighth-best team ERA in baseball at 3.61.

The teams meet Sunday for the eighth time this season. The Nationals are ahead 5-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesse Winker has 10 doubles, six home runs and 28 RBI while hitting .262 for the Nationals. Luis Garcia is 9-for-42 with a double over the last 10 games.

Matt Olson has 15 doubles, a triple and nine home runs for the Braves. Marcell Ozuna is 14-for-38 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .228 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Braves: 4-6, .209 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Trevor Williams: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josiah Gray: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Jordan Minter: 15-Day IL (hip), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), AJ Smith-Shawver: 15-Day IL (oblique), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (right elbow strain)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up