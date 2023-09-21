Nationals begin 4-game series at home against the Braves

Atlanta Braves (97-55, first in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (68-85, fifth in the NL East) Washington; Thursday, 7:05…

Atlanta Braves (97-55, first in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (68-85, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Thursday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (7-1, 2.64 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 73 strikeouts); Nationals: Jake Irvin (3-6, 4.41 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 98 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -265, Nationals +215; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals host the Atlanta Braves on Thursday to begin a four-game series.

Washington has a 68-85 record overall and a 33-44 record at home. The Nationals are 25-14 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Atlanta is 49-28 on the road and 97-55 overall. The Braves have gone 77-18 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams match up Thursday for the seventh time this season. The Braves are up 4-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lane Thomas has 34 doubles, three triples and 26 home runs for the Nationals. Dominic Smith is 8-for-36 with two doubles, four home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Ronald Acuna Jr. has 33 doubles, three triples and 39 home runs for the Braves. Ozzie Albies is 14-for-44 with five doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .216 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by two runs

Braves: 4-6, .258 batting average, 7.38 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Travis Blankenhorn: 10-Day IL (foot), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (finger), Riley Adams: 10-Day IL (wrist), Carl Edwards Jr.: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Stone Garrett: 60-Day IL (leg), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (back), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Braves: Dylan Lee: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Daysbel Hernandez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (forearm), Collin McHugh: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hilliard: 60-Day IL (heel), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.