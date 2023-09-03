Arraez leads Marlins against the Nationals after 4-hit game

Miami Marlins (69-67, third in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (62-75, fifth in the NL East) Washington; Sunday, 1:35…

Miami Marlins (69-67, third in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (62-75, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (6-12, 4.28 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 148 strikeouts); Nationals: Josiah Gray (7-11, 4.05 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 120 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Marlins -176, Nationals +149; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins play the Washington Nationals after Luis Arraez had four hits against the Nationals on Saturday.

Washington has gone 29-39 in home games and 62-75 overall. The Nationals have a 23-12 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Miami has a 69-67 record overall and a 31-36 record in road games. The Marlins have a 43-8 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Sunday’s game is the 13th time these teams meet this season. The Marlins have a 10-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joey Meneses has 32 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 76 RBI while hitting .279 for the Nationals. Jake Alu is 10-for-34 over the last 10 games.

Jorge Soler leads Miami with 35 home runs while slugging .511. Jake Burger is 9-for-41 with three home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .220 batting average, 5.26 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Marlins: 5-5, .247 batting average, 3.42 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Carl Edwards Jr.: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Stone Garrett: 60-Day IL (leg), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (back), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thad Ward: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Marlins: Jorge Soler: day-to-day (hip), Andrew Nardi: day-to-day (hand), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Huascar Brazoban: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Barnes: 60-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Davis: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.