Labor Day: What’s open, what’s closed | Labor Day events in DC area | Travel, gas prices up | Expect crowded airports and full flights
Live Radio
Home » Washington Nationals » Arraez leads Marlins against…

Arraez leads Marlins against the Nationals after 4-hit game

The Associated Press

September 3, 2023, 4:01 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Miami Marlins (69-67, third in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (62-75, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (6-12, 4.28 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 148 strikeouts); Nationals: Josiah Gray (7-11, 4.05 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 120 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Marlins -176, Nationals +149; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins play the Washington Nationals after Luis Arraez had four hits against the Nationals on Saturday.

Washington has gone 29-39 in home games and 62-75 overall. The Nationals have a 23-12 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Miami has a 69-67 record overall and a 31-36 record in road games. The Marlins have a 43-8 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Sunday’s game is the 13th time these teams meet this season. The Marlins have a 10-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joey Meneses has 32 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 76 RBI while hitting .279 for the Nationals. Jake Alu is 10-for-34 over the last 10 games.

Jorge Soler leads Miami with 35 home runs while slugging .511. Jake Burger is 9-for-41 with three home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .220 batting average, 5.26 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Marlins: 5-5, .247 batting average, 3.42 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Carl Edwards Jr.: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Stone Garrett: 60-Day IL (leg), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (back), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thad Ward: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Marlins: Jorge Soler: day-to-day (hip), Andrew Nardi: day-to-day (hand), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Huascar Brazoban: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Barnes: 60-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Davis: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up