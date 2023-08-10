Live Radio
Phillies bring 2-1 series advantage over Nationals into game 4

The Associated Press

August 10, 2023, 4:00 AM

Washington Nationals (50-65, fifth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (63-52, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (7-11, 5.10 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 89 strikeouts); Phillies: Aaron Nola (9-8, 4.58 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 147 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -253, Nationals +208; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies take a 2-1 lead into the next game of the series against the Washington Nationals.

Philadelphia has a 63-52 record overall and a 32-22 record at home. The Phillies have the seventh-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .322.

Washington is 50-65 overall and 28-31 in road games. The Nationals are 37-13 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Thursday’s game is the 10th time these teams meet this season. The Phillies hold a 5-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryson Stott has 23 doubles, two triples and 10 home runs for the Phillies. Bryce Harper is 13-for-42 with five doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Joey Meneses has 25 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 63 RBI while hitting .279 for the Nationals. C.J. Abrams is 12-for-40 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 7-3, .265 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Nationals: 6-4, .219 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Brandon Marsh: 10-Day IL (knee), Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jose Alvarado: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Nationals: Mason Thompson: 15-Day IL (knee), Rico Garcia: 15-Day IL (biceps), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (back), Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thad Ward: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

