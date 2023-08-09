Live Radio
Philadelphia Phillies face the Washington Nationals Wednesday

The Associated Press

August 9, 2023, 4:00 AM

Washington Nationals (50-64, fifth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (62-52, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: MacKenzie Gore (6-8, 4.34 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 129 strikeouts); Phillies: Michael Lorenzen (6-7, 3.48 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 88 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -183, Nationals +155; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies play the Washington Nationals on Wednesday.

Philadelphia is 31-22 at home and 62-52 overall. The Phillies are eighth in the NL with 128 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Washington has a 28-30 record on the road and a 50-64 record overall. The Nationals have a 37-13 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Wednesday’s game is the ninth meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 4-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryson Stott has 23 doubles, two triples and 10 home runs while hitting .302 for the Phillies. Alec Bohm is 16-for-41 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Lane Thomas has a .287 batting average to lead the Nationals, and has 28 doubles, two triples and 20 home runs. C.J. Abrams is 13-for-41 with a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .262 batting average, 4.01 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Nationals: 7-3, .249 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Brandon Marsh: 10-Day IL (knee), Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jose Alvarado: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Nationals: Mason Thompson: 15-Day IL (knee), Rico Garcia: 15-Day IL (biceps), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (back), Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thad Ward: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

