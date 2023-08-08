Abrams leads Nationals against the Phillies following 4-hit game

Washington Nationals (49-63, fifth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (61-51, second in the NL East) Philadelphia; Tuesday, 4:05…

Washington Nationals (49-63, fifth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (61-51, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Trevor Williams (5-6, 4.72 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 79 strikeouts); Phillies: Zack Wheeler (8-5, 3.64 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 149 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -201, Nationals +168; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals take on the Philadelphia Phillies after C.J. Abrams had four hits against the Reds on Sunday.

Philadelphia has gone 30-21 at home and 61-51 overall. The Phillies have a 36-9 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Washington is 27-29 in road games and 49-63 overall. Nationals hitters have a collective .319 on-base percentage, the ninth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Tuesday’s game is the seventh time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber ranks second on the Phillies with 42 extra base hits (13 doubles, a triple and 28 home runs). Nicholas Castellanos is 9-for-42 with three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Abrams has 20 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 44 RBI while hitting .260 for the Nationals. Joey Meneses is 11-for-41 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .256 batting average, 3.76 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Nationals: 6-4, .240 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Brandon Marsh: 10-Day IL (knee), Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jose Alvarado: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Nationals: Mason Thompson: 15-Day IL (knee), Rico Garcia: 15-Day IL (biceps), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (back), Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thad Ward: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

